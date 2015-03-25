Merry Christmas!

President and Mrs. Obama are celebrating Christmas in Hawaii, but they haven't been seen in public yet. The White House says the First Family will be feasting on roast beef, potatoes and other dishes they traditionally eat for Christmas dinner. There was no gift exchange between the President and First Lady but they are exchanging gifts with Malia, Sasha and the President's half sister and family.

For now, here's an official White House portrait of the first couple for Christmas. For more photos click here.