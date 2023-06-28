Melania Trump launches ‘1776’ NFT collection ahead of July Fourth to benefit foster kids

EXCLUSIVE: Former first lady Melania Trump is launching a new collection of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to celebrate Independence Day inspired by U.S. landmarks.

Mrs. Trump is rolling out "The 1776 Collection," a six-piece range of NFT digital collectibles comprised of images across the United States.

The NFTs include the Statue of Liberty, Mount Rushmore and the Liberty Bell. Each piece includes "a patriotic-themed music track." According to the former first lady’s office, each collectible represents an aspect of Americana and was designed to acknowledge the "foundations of American ideals."

An NFT is permanently and immutably minted onto a blockchain. In this instance, Trump uses an "eco-friendly proof-of-stake blockchain protocol" named "Solana."

"The 1776 Collection of artwork draws inspiration from several iconic landmarks of our nation, which I had the privilege of visiting during the time I served as first lady," Trump told Fox News Digital. "Each piece provides a view into our nation’s history, culture and patriotism.

"I am proud to celebrate our great nation and remain inspired by the words contained within the Declaration of Independence."

The 1776 Collection will be available for purchase beginning June 29 through USA Memorabilia. Each item costs $50.

A portion of proceeds will go toward Fostering the Future, a Be Best initiative that helps to secure educational opportunities and scholarships for children in the foster care community.

Her Fostering the Future is aimed at granting computer science scholarships to children aging out of the foster care system and giving them the academic foundation needed to secure technology-based jobs so that they can become independent and contributing members of society.

"Since leaving Washington D.C., my commitment to the foster community has grown stronger," Mrs. Trump told Fox News Digital in an exclusive interview last month. She pointed to her work securing scholarships for children in the foster care system with the help of her team, strategic partners and the public.

The former first lady also said she supports former President Trump’s re-election campaign and looks forward to working alongside him in "restoring hope for the future and leading America with love and strength" during a second term in the White House.

Mrs. Trump told Fox News Digital if she has the privilege to serve as first lady again in 2024, she would continue to prioritize initiatives focused on the well-being and development of children to ensure they have the "support and resources they need to reach their full potential."

"My husband achieved tremendous success in his first administration, and he can lead us toward greatness and prosperity once again," she said.

Trump announced his 2024 re-election campaign in November and is leading the Republican field for the GOP presidential nomination.

"He has my support, and we look forward to restoring hope for the future and leading America with love and strength," she said.

"My focus would continue to be creating a safe and nurturing space for children to learn, grow and thrive," she said. "If additional problems arise, I will take the time to study them and understand their root causes.