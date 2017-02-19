Melania Trump attacked for reciting 'The Lord's Prayer' at campaign rally

Leftists on social media tore into First Lady Melania Trump, mocking her accent and religion and branding her everything from a hostage to a whore – all for the secular offense of reciting “The Lord’s Prayer.”

Melania Trump began President Trump’s rally Saturday in Florida by delivering the prayer, which Christians – many of whom recite the prayer in church each week – believe was first said by Jesus Christ. The crowd at Orlando-Melbourne Airport received the prayer enthusiastically.

Left-leaning social media users were a different story, however.

“Melania starts the dictatorship rally with the Lord’s Prayer? NOT EVERY AMERICAN IS CHRISTIAN!!!! Country over party,” tweeted @JaimePrimak.

Melania starts the dictatorship rally with the Lord's Prayer? NOT EVERY AMERICAN IS CHRISTIAN!!!! Country over party. pic.twitter.com/CX9MxvP915 — Jaime Primak (@JaimePrimak) February 19, 2017

@splattne wrote: “Melania prays (reads) the Our Father. Makes Jesus turn in his grave. Oh wait…”

Several Twitter users harkened to the controversy over Melania Trump plagiarizing a section of her Republican National Convention speech from a previous speech given by former First Lady Michelle Obama.

“At least this time Melania plagerzed [sic] the Lord’s Prayer from the Bible instead of Michelle Obama. #TrumpRally,” @ParaComedian09 wrote.

At least this time Melania plagerized the Lord's Prayer from the Bible instead of Michelle Obama. #TrumpRally — Michael Blackman (@ParaComedian09) February 19, 2017

Noticing that Melania appeared to read the prayer from a sheet, some questioned the degree of Trump’s religious devotion, with many deriding the Slovenian immigrant’s accent.

“With an hour’s practice I could probably say the Lord’s Prayer better in Slovene than Melania Trump does it in English,” @adrianshort wrote.

With an hour's practice I could probably say the Lord's Prayer better in Slovene than Melania Trump does it in English. https://t.co/Q4ofdqeGmz — Adrian Short (@adrianshort) February 19, 2017

@NicoleAngeleen tweeted: “I could recite the Our Father backwards, drugged with a gun to my head. If you need to read this prayer, you’re not Christian (re: Melania).”

“God Bless her, but listening to Melania do 'The Lord’s Prayer' sounds like someone getting cursed to become a 'Dracula,'@carnojoe wrote.

And a few Twitter users even attacked Melania personally.

“….plus Melania read the ‘our father’ like a whore in confession after a night of escorting,” @TrumpUriNation tweeted.

@HamiltonElector plus melania read the 'our father' like a whore in confession after a night of escorting — Harry Benson (@TrumpUriNation) February 19, 2017

@MattDonnelly wrote: “The way Melania choked through that Our Father tells me she has not spoken aloud for weeks.”

President Trump didn’t escape unscathed, either.

“Trump is still there, so Melania’s prayer didn’t work,” @GerryDuggan wrote.