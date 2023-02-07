Expand / Collapse search
POLITICS
Published

Jill Biden, Doug Emhoff share kiss ahead of Biden State of the Union

Biden, Emhoff go viral on Twitter: 'Didn't see that one coming'

By Jessica Chasmar | Fox News
Watch The State of the Union Address 2023 Live with President Biden on Fox News Video

Watch The State of the Union Address 2023 Live with President Biden on Fox News

Stream The 2023 State of the Union Address online live with Fox News. Watch as President Joe Biden addresses Congress and the nation about issues facing the country ranging from the economy, gun violence, health care, police reform, the war on Ukrain

First lady Jill Biden and second gentleman Doug Emhoff shared a kiss ahead of President Biden's second State of the Union address Tuesday evening at the national Capitol.

The moment immediately went viral on Twitter.

Biden is expected to tout the progress made under his administration in his speech, specifically with regard to the economy and COVID-19.

"The story of America is a story of progress and resilience…We are the only country that has emerged from every crisis stronger than when we entered it. That is what we are doing again," Biden is expected to say, according to prepared remarks.

Jessica Chasmar is a digital writer on the politics team for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Jessica.Chasmar@fox.com.

