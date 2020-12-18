McCarthy gets FBI briefing on Swalwell: 'He should not be on Intel' committee

GOP House Leader Kevin McCarthy emerged Friday from a closed-door FBI briefing on Rep. Eric Swalwell's contact with alleged Chinese spy saying the California Democrat should not have access to the nation's secrets.

McCarthy said the House Intelligence Committee is a special panel that's entrusted to classified information and Swalwell doesn't belong there.

"He should not be on Intel," McCarthy told reporters after the FBI briefing at the Capitol.

"I just think there are definitely 200 other Democrats that I know could fill that place."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., also was briefed Friday. She left the meeting without making any comments to reporters. Pelosi has previously stood by Swalwell and said she has confidence in his continued service on the Intelligence Committee.

