Former acting AG Whitaker: Kamala Harris 'has finger in the wind' when it comes to law enforcement

The American people are going to have to consider the Democratic Party’s position on defunding the police after Sen. Kamala Harris was added to the ticket as Joe Biden’s running mate, said former acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker on Thursday.

“It’s very interesting how it appears that Sen. Harris, kind of on the issue of law enforcement, has her finger in the wind,” Whitaker told “Fox & Friends," referring to some conflicting positions from the former Democratic presidential candidate.

KAMALA HARRIS’ FLIP-FLOPS BACK UNDER A MICROSCOPE AFTER VP SELECTION

Harris, who was officially announced as Biden's running mate Tuesday, has switched her stances on multiple issues throughout her time in public life, beginning as a local prosecutor in the early 2000s.

Those positions are now back in the spotlight, as the Trump campaign tries to tag her as "phony" and the newly named Democratic ticket prepares to present a united and consistent message going into next week's national convention.

Harris' changes of heart cover issues like whether the government should abolish private health insurance, whether recreational marijuana should be legalized and more. Such switches have invited criticism in the past from both the left and the right -- with Republicans labeling her as radical and members of the more progressive wing of the Democratic Party accusing her of not being liberal enough.

Whitaker said that Harris wrote a book which “suggested” that more of a police presence keeps people safe and their liberties protected.

“Now in 2020, she’s praising, for example, when Los Angeles reprogrammed or cut the police budget by millions of dollars. I think this is one of the things that the American people are going to have to seriously consider,” Harris said.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

“Right now, we see too much pandering to the radical left, to the violent extremists that are really torturing and tormenting many of our major cities. I would expect that this ticket for the Democrats would take money away from the police and make us less safe.”