Kevin McCarthy: Gaetz would be removed from Judiciary Committee if sexual misconduct allegations true

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif. said Friday that Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., would be removed from the House Judiciary Committee if recent allegations of sexual misconduct turn out to be true. Gaetz denied the allegations in a Tuesday night interview with Fox News' Tucker Carlson.

MATT GAETZ UNDER DOJ INVESTIGATION RELATED TO POSSIBLE RELATIONSHIP WITH 17-YEAR-OLD GIRL: REPORT

KEVIN MCCARTHY: "I haven't heard from DOJ, I haven’t been able to talk to Matt Gaetz yet I just read the story. Those are serious implications. If it turns out to be true, yes, we would remove him if that was the case. But, right now as Matt Gaetz has said, that it is not true and we don’t have any information. So, let’s get all the information...

I have not been able to talk to Matt Gaetz yet. I hopefully will be able to talk to him today. I’ve been traveling. We’re going to a vaccination facility here just shortly. But, later this afternoon I’m hoping I’ll be able to speak with Mr. Gaetz as well.

