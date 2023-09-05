Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Georgia

Mark Meadows, 5 others plead not guilty in Georgia election interference case

Meadows and the others face RICO charges in the Fulton County election interference case against Donald Trump

Chris Pandolfo By Chris Pandolfo Fox News
Published
close
Trump co-defendant John Eastman on Georgia indictment: 'We did nothing wrong' Video

Trump co-defendant John Eastman on Georgia indictment: 'We did nothing wrong'

Former Trump attorney and co-defendant John Eastman reacts to potential disbarment while facing felony charges in Georgia on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

Mark Meadows and five others have pleaded not guilty in the Georgia 2020 election meddling case brought by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. 

The former White House chief of staff's arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 6 at 9:30 am. ET in Fulton County Superior Court in Atlanta, court documents show.

Meadows and more than a dozen others were charged out of Willis' probe into former President Donald Trump's alleged attempt to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia.

Trump was charged with one count of violation of the Georgia RICO Act, three counts of criminal solicitation, six counts of criminal conspiracy, one count of filing false documents and two counts of making false statements.

Mark Meadows' mugshot, taken at the Fulton County Jail.

Mark Meadows was booked into the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, August 24, 2023. Meadows' is charged with alleged violation of the Georgia RICO Act and solicitation of violation of oath by public officer.  (Fulton County Sheriff’s Office)

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This is a developing story and will be updated. Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.

Chris Pandolfo is a writer for Fox News Digital. Send tips to chris.pandolfo@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @ChrisCPandolfo.

More from Politics