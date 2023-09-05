Mark Meadows, 5 others plead not guilty in Georgia election interference case

Mark Meadows and five others have pleaded not guilty in the Georgia 2020 election meddling case brought by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

The former White House chief of staff's arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 6 at 9:30 am. ET in Fulton County Superior Court in Atlanta, court documents show.

Meadows and more than a dozen others were charged out of Willis' probe into former President Donald Trump's alleged attempt to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia.

Trump was charged with one count of violation of the Georgia RICO Act, three counts of criminal solicitation, six counts of criminal conspiracy, one count of filing false documents and two counts of making false statements.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This is a developing story and will be updated. Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.