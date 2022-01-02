Marjorie Taylor Greene permanently banned from Twitter

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Twitter permanently banned Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s personal Twitter account for violating the tech giant’s "COVID-19 misinformation policy."

"We permanently suspended the account you referenced (@mtgreenee) for repeated violations of our COVID-19 misinformation policy. We’ve been clear that, per our strike system for this policy, we will permanently suspend accounts for repeated violations of the policy," a Twitter spokesperson told Fox News on Sunday.

Greene had tweeted on Saturday about "extremely high amounts of Covid vaccine deaths." Twitter did not specify in its statement if that tweet led to the permanent suspension.

Greene has previously been suspended from Twitter, including in August after tweeting "vaccines are failing & do not reduce the spread of the virus & neither do masks."

The Georgia Republican’s official congressional Twitter account remains active.

Greene responded to the ban on the platform GETTR, saying "Twitter is an enemy to America."

"When Maxine Waters can go to the streets and threaten violence on Twitter, Kamala and Ilhan can bail out rioters on Twitter, and Chief spokesman for terrorist IRGC can tweet mourning Soleimani but I get suspended for tweeting VAERS statistics, Twitter is an enemy to America and can't handle the truth," Greene wrote.

"That's fine, I'll show America we don't need them and it's time to defeat our enemies."