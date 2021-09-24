GOP Maricopa County audit confirms Biden 2020 victory in Arizona

Arizona Republicans concluded their audit of the 2020 presidential election Friday and said in a letter to the Attorney General that the review's overall tally matched results from November.

"Truth is truth, numbers are numbers," Arizona Senate President Karen Fann said at a Senate hearing on the review from Maricopa County, which found the numbers from the audit were close to the numbers from the November election, according to Reuters.

Those numbers were close, within a few hundred," Fann said.

Fann did, however, send the results to the state's Attorney General Mark Brnovich pointing out several irregularities found by the audit and called on him to investigate them.

"We are asking him to open up a formal investigation so that he can pursue and seek additional information, additional facts, perhaps get some of these missing things that we were never able to get, verify all this information, and take the appropriate actions of anything that is necessary to do. I have every confidence that he will be doing that," Fann said in her letter to the Attorney General.

"The auditor's final hand count - which quadruple-checked every single one of the 2.1 million ballots - matches Maricopa County's official machine count," Fann added.

Brnovich has not committed to a review but said in a statement before the results were released that he "will take all necessary actions that are supported by the evidence and where I have legal authority."

The final report, conducted by the cybersecurity consulting firm Cyber Ninjas, contained allegations of possible impropriety related to mail-in balloting and duplicate ballots but confirmed that the forensic audit found more ballots in favor of Joe Biden and less for former President Donald Trump than in November.