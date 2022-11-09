Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Arizona
Published

Maricopa County, Arizona officials apologize for vote tabulator problems, say 7% of ballots affected

Maricopa County Supervisor Bill Gates said he expects 95-99% of votes to be counted by Friday

Ronn Blitzer
By Ronn Blitzer | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 9 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 9

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Maricopa County, Arizona Supervisor Bill Gates apologized after roughly 20% of their polling sites had problems with tabulation machines reading ballots just hours after Election Day polls opened. 

The Arizona county had explained that some machines had problems with their printers and were not producing dark enough ink on ballots.

During a Wednesday news conference, Gates said that of the approximately 250,000 in-person votes that were cast on Election Day, "the lion's share" have been counted and reported, but 7% – or about 17,000 ballots – were placed in a drop box and had still not been counted due to the printing errors. 

"Apologized yesterday. I will do it again today. What happened yesterday we cannot have a repeat of. We are already looking very closely at what happened. Obviously, our team was able to come up with a fix yesterday for what happened. So that allowed those votes centers to get back online. But again, we are going to do a deep dive on this. This board will get to the bottom of exactly what happened, and we will do what needs to be done."

2022 MIDTERM ELECTIONS: LIVE UPDATES

Maricopa County, Arizona supervisor explains vote tabulator issue Video

Gates rejected the idea that there was any criminal activity afoot or any other foul play but acknowledged that "yesterday was not a perfect election."

"With regard to ‘criminal’ or ‘rigged,’ there is absolutely no basis for that statement," he said.

MARICOPA COUNTY, ARIZONA ELECTION OFFICIALS SAY SOLUTION FOUND TO VOTING MACHINE PROBLEMS

Maricopa County will play major role in outcome of AZ gubernatorial race Video

Gates said that the county has already reported nearly 1.2 million votes, while roughly 400,000 or more still had to be counted and reported. These are mainly early votes that had been dropped off between Friday and Tuesday, including at least 275,000 on Tuesday.

FILE: A voter casts their ballot at a secure ballot drop box at the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center in Phoenix, Nov. 1, 2022.

FILE: A voter casts their ballot at a secure ballot drop box at the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center in Phoenix, Nov. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gates added that the county will continue to provide updates on new numbers every evening and that he expects 95-99% of ballots to be reported by Friday.

Ronn Blitzer is a reporter for Fox News Digital covering politics and breaking news. 

More from Politics