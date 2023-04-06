Expand / Collapse search
New York
Published

Manhattan DA says House GOP seeking to 'weaken' law enforcement: 'Abuse of power'

The House Judiciary Committee issued a subpoena for Former New York County Special Assistant District Attorney Mark Pomerantz, prompting a fiery response from Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg harshly criticized the House Judiciary Committee on Thursday after it issued a subpoena for a former prosecutor in his office, calling it an attempt to weaken law enforcement.

Bragg was responding to the subpoena sent to Former New York County Special Assistant District Attorney Mark Pomerantz on Thursday.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg speaks on Donald Trump arraignment April 4, 2023.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg speaks on Donald Trump arraignment April 4, 2023. (Fox News)

"The House GOP continues to attempt to undermine an active investigation and ongoing New York criminal case with an unprecedented campaign of harassment and intimidation. Repeated efforts to weaken state and local law enforcement actions are an abuse of power and will not deter us from our duty to uphold the law. These elected officials would better serve their constituents and the country, and fulfill their oath of office, by doing their jobs in Congress and not intruding on the sovereignty of the state of New York by interfering in an ongoing criminal matter in state court," Bragg said.

