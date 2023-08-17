Expand / Collapse search
SENATE

Manchin ranked most bipartisan senator as he faces tough 2024 path in conservative West Virginia

Manchin has not said what his election year plans are

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
Published
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., has been rated the most bipartisan member of the U.S. Senate, as he faces what could be his toughest re-election battle yet in deep-red West Virginia.

The centrist Democrat tops a list of all 100 senators compiled by the Common Ground Committee, a nonprofit dedicated to highlighting bipartisanship in U.S. politics. He’s followed by Sens. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., and Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz., and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va.

DEMOCRATS GROW WORRIED ABOUT POTENTIAL MANCHIN THIRD PARTY 2024 PRESIDENTIAL BID

Joe Manchin

Sen. Joe Manchin was ranked the most bipartisan senator by the Common Ground Committees scorecard. (Getty Images)

It comes against the backdrop of a public fallout between Manchin and the White House, as the former accuses President Biden of misusing the bipartisan Inflation Reduction Act to promote his progressive climate policy goals. 

Meanwhile, Republicans have used Manchin’s support for the legislation, which was key to its passage, as a political cudgel. 

The National Republican Senatorial Committee, the Senate GOP’s campaign arm, successfully recruited West Virginia’s popular governor Jim Justice to run for Manchin’s seat in 2024. 

MANCHIN BACKTRACKS, DOWNPLAYS INVOLVEMENT IN INFLATION REDUCTION ACT AFTER CLAIMING HE ‘WROTE’ IT

Jim Justice seen at a table between Melania Trump and Joe Manchin

Top Senate Republicans have pushed the state's popular GOP Gov. Jim Justice to enter the 2024 race. (Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)

Manchin has not yet said what he’ll do for the next election, but he has not ruled out running for his seat again or even for president under a third-party label. He recently told West Virginia Metro News' Hoppy Kercheval that he’s "seriously" considered shedding his Democrat status in favor of filing as an Independent. 

The only statewide Democrat officeholder left in West Virginia, Manchin has reached across the aisle more than any other senator, scoring an 83 out of 100 on the Common Ground Scorecard. The ranking weighs legislative action, media access and communications, among other factors.

MANCHIN ON POTENTIAL THIRD-PARTY 2024 PRESIDENTIAL RUN: 'IF I GET IN THE RACE, I’M GOING TO WIN'

Among members of Congress overall, Manchin ranks 15th. The top spot is shared by Reps. Don Bacon, R-Neb., and Dean Phillips, D-Minn., who both scored 104 points. 

Don Bacon

Rep. Don Bacon talks to reporters after a meeting of the House Republican Conference in the U.S. Capitol on June 6, 2023. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

But they’re all outliers – overall, the average score for the House is 27, and it's 36 in the Senate. 

Forty-one lawmakers scored zero out of 100. Two saw their rankings go into negative territory, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz.

Elizabeth Elkind is a reporter for Fox News Digital focused on Congress as well as the intersection of Artificial Intelligence and politics. Previous digital bylines seen at Daily Mail and CBS News.

Follow on Twitter at @liz_elkind and send tips to elizabeth.elkind@fox.com

