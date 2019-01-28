Manafort sentencing date in fraud case pushed back by judge

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort's sentencing on multiple counts of bank and tax fraud has been delayed until “further order of the court,” a district court judge announced on Monday.

The sentencing, initially scheduled for Feb. 8 in the Eastern District of Virginia, was put off until "the dispute in the DC case is resolved," U.S. District Court Judge TS Ellis III said.

"Because it appears that resolution of the current dispute in defendant's prosecution in the District of Columbia may have some effect on the sentencing decision in this case, it is prudent and appropriate to delay sentencing in this case until the dispute in the D.C. case is resolved," Ellis wrote. "Accordingly, It is hereby ORDERED that the sentencing hearing currently scheduled for February 8, 2019, is CANCELLED. Defendant's sentencing will be postponed until further order of the Court."

Manafort was convicted on the bank and tax fraud charges in Virginia last summer. He separately entered into a plea deal with Special Counsel Robert Mueller last September in Washington, pleading guilty to two counts of conspiracy.

He agreed to cooperate in the special counsel's Russia investigation -- but prosecutors have said he breached the deal by lying. Manafort's attorneys said he just didn't have a perfect recollection of all the facts. A closed hearing in that case is slated for Feb. 4.

“After signing the plea agreement, Manafort committed federal crimes by lying to the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Special Counsel’s Office on a variety of subject matters, which constitute breaches of the agreement," Mueller's office said in November.

Mueller's prosecutors have said they didn't plan to charge Manafort with additional crimes, but they've refused to rule it out entirely.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.