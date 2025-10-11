Mamdani caught on camera getting chased out of Manhattan square, protester blasts him as ‘antisemite’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A dramatic video shows Zohran Mamdani chased out of a New York City square after an angry protester accused him of antisemitism and demanded he disavow Hezbollah and Sharia law.

In the video shared on X, the self-identified socialist Democrat NYC mayoral candidate is seen getting cornered in Manhattan's Foley Square on Friday as protesters shout and beat drums.

His security agents usher him through the square toward a waiting vehicle while a man trails close, yelling, "Denounce Hezbollah! Denounce Sharia law!"

Protesters can be heard calling Mamdani an "antisemite" and refuse to back down as he follows him.

When Mamdani’s security intervenes, they form a protective barrier to guide him into a car, which then leaves the square. One protester holding a flag is seen pushing up to what looks like another security team member near the vehicle.

Mamdani had been speaking at Foley Square to show solidarity with New York Attorney General Letitia James, who this week was hit with a mortgage fraud indictment related to a Virginia property she owns.

Mamdani has been repeatedly pushed to repudiate Hezbollah and denounce slogans such as "Globalize the Intifada."

In a June 2025 appearance on "Meet the Press," Mamdani declined to do so fully, saying that policing language is not the role of a public official, though he affirmed his opposition to incitement to violence and antisemitism.

Mamdani reflected on the Oct. 7, 2023, terror attacks in Israel on Tuesday, issuing a statement in memory of Israeli victims and hostages still held by Hamas.

"Two years ago today, Hamas carried out a horrific war crime, killing more than 1,100 Israelis and kidnapping 250 more. I mourn these lives and pray for the safe return of every hostage still held and for every family whose lives were torn apart by these atrocities," Mamdani said.

"A death toll that now far exceeds 67,000; with the Israeli military bombing homes, hospitals and schools into rubble," Mamdani said.

"Every day in Gaza has become a place where grief itself has run out of language. I mourn these lives and pray for the families that have been shattered."

Mamdani’s statement saw the Israeli Foreign Ministry (IFM) repost it on X where they accused him of "acting as a mouthpiece for Hamas propaganda."

"By repeating Hamas’s lies, he excuses terror and normalizes antisemitism. He stands with Jews only when they are dead. Shameful," the IFM post said.

Mamdani's press office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.