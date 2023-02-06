Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Elections
Published

Majority of Democrats don't want Biden to seek re-election, as president weighs second term

Only 22% of voters think that Biden should run in 2024

Aubrie Spady
By Aubrie Spady | Fox News
close
Newt Gingrich predicts Biden's State of the Union speech will reflect the 'decline' of his party Video

Newt Gingrich predicts Biden's State of the Union speech will reflect the 'decline' of his party

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich joins 'Fox & Friends' to discuss President Biden's political future and performance in office ahead of his State of the Union Address.

The majority of Democrats are not on board with a second term from President Biden, according to a new poll that reveals voters are not confident in his ability to lead as he weighs a re-election bid.

An Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll found that only 37% of likely-Democratic voters think that Biden should run for president again in the 2024 cycle, a dramatic decline from the 52% who thought he should seek re-election just a few months ago.

The poll also found that the president's approval rating has been on a steady decline following the 2022 midterm elections. Among Democrats age 45 and over, only 49% think Biden should run for president in 2024, dropping nearly 10 percentage points from an October poll that found 58% approved of his presidency. 

As Biden remains the oldest sitting president at 80 years old, only 23% of Democrats under age 45 think he should run for re-election, dropping over 20 points since a pre-midterms poll that found 45% wanted him to seek another term.

BIDEN BATTERED BY CRISES SINCE LAST STATE OF THE UNION

The president's national support remains underwater, with only 22% of overall voters thinking President Biden should run again.

The president's national support remains underwater, with only 22% of overall voters thinking President Biden should run again. (Alex Wong)

According to the poll, only 42% of Americans approve of Biden's handling of the presidency two years into his term.

BIDEN'S 2024 RE-ELECTIN ANNNOUCNEMENT COULD COME AFTER HIS STATE OF THE UNON SPEECH. BUT HOW SOON?

The president's national support remains underwater, with only 22% of overall voters thinking Biden should run again. Biden has not yet announced if he will seek re-election in 2024, but has alluded to the idea for several months. 

Biden told a reporter in July, that voters "want me to run" when asked about his high disapproval rating.

In October, Biden said that it is his "intention" to run, but that he had not made a final decision.

Most recently, during a speech at the Democratic National Committee's winter meeting Friday, President Biden asked the crowd "are you with me," while members of the audience screamed "four more years."

Most recently, during a speech at the Democratic National Committee's winter meeting Friday, President Biden asked the crowd "are you with me," while members of the audience screamed "four more years." (Kevin Dietsch)

Most recently, during a speech at the Democratic National Committee's winter meeting Friday, Biden asked the crowd "are you with me," while members of the audience screamed "four more years."

The poll found that only 13% of Americans have a lot of faith in Biden’s ability to achieve policy goals, as the president prepares for his State of the Union speech Tuesday.

In recent speeches, Biden has championed his massive infrastructure spending, the climate-tax package labeled the Inflation Reduction Act, and an electric vehicle tax credit, but growing concerns over the president's handling of inflation, the crisis at the southern border, and most recently not shooting down a Chinese surveillance balloon until it had already traveled almost entirely across the United States may be hampering his re-election support.

Vice President Kamala Harris is also a rumored contender for the 2024 presidential election if Biden decides to not seek another term.

Vice President Kamala Harris is also a rumored contender for the 2024 presidential election if Biden decides to not seek another term. (Eric Baradat)

When Biden first took office, 44% of voters responded to having "a great deal" of confidence in his ability to lead the nation. The January poll found that two years in, only 23% are happy with his presidency.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The AP-NORC poll was conducted from Jan. 26 to 30, with a margin of error of 4.2 percentage points.

Aubrie Spady is a Freelance Production Assistant for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics