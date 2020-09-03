Dems 'ignoring' mail-in ballot voter fraud, 'burying their head in the sand': Katie Pavlich

Democrats, backed up by the mainstream media, are failing to acknowledge the real problems raised by universal mail-in voting, Fox News contributor Katie Pavlich argued Thursday.

"The left has been ignoring the fact that there are multiple cases of voter fraud that we've seen over years in a number of elections," the Townhall editor told "Fox & Friends."

"They're ignoring and burying their head in the sand with the most recent primary election in New York with Rep. Carolyn Maloney, who's the House Oversight Committee chairwoman, so I don't think there's much concern."

Results of Maloney's primary, held on June 23 and which she won, were delayed by six weeks, mired by thousands of missing and uncounted mail-in ballots.

Pavlich added that "the media has been covering for Democrats who say that voter fraud just doesn't exist, that mass mail-in voting is just fine despite whether states have cleaned up voter rolls and that they are sending ballots to eligible voters, people who are still living, and people who aren't getting two ballots or ballots from people who previously lived at certain addresses."

Her comments come as Attorney General William Barr said Wednesday that people who are "trying to change the rules" of voting methodology ahead of November are "playing with fire."

In an interview with CNN's Wolf Blitzer, the host pointed out to Barr that several states – Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon, Utah and Washington – already vote primarily by mail.

"This is playing with fire," Barr said in response. "We're a very closely divided country here, and people have to have confidence in the legitimacy of the government, and people trying to change the rules to this methodology, which as a matter of logic is very open to fraud and coercion, is reckless and dangerous, and people are playing with fire."

Pavlich said the country can't afford the unrest and distrust that vote-by-mail may cause just weeks before the election.

"They're stoking the flames," she said. "You've seen Democrats engage in a strategy here. You've seen Hillary Clinton say that Joe Biden should not concede under any circumstances."

"Well, that doesn't really help when it comes to the peaceful transition of power and accepting election results and being able to move forward with the country in a peaceful manner on to the next term no matter who wins the election."