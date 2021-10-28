Rep. Madison Cawthorn joins the House Freedom Caucus

Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., announced Thursday that he joined the House Freedom Caucus.

In a statement announcing his addition to the group, which features several prominent conservative members of Congress, Cawthorn said he was "proud to join the Freedom Caucus" and vowed to "defend the will of the American people" who helped get him elected.

"Liberty and freedom must be defended in the People’s House by patriots who are unafraid to challenge the status quo and stand for what is right," Cawthorn said. "I ran to change the way Congress does business. That means upholding promises made to the American people, not selling out to the Swamp. Although I have only been in Washington for a short period of time, I have learned that the fighters must stand together and defend America."

Cawthorn was elected to the House last November, filling a western North Carolina seat that was vacated by former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

Upon being elected, Cawthorn became the youngest person elected to Congress since the late 1700s.

The House Freedom Caucus is currently chaired by Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., with Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, serving as the deputy chair.