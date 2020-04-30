Los Angeles offering free coronavirus testing to all county residents, mayor says

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Los Angeles will be the first major U.S. city to offer free coronavirus testing to all residents -- regardless of whether they have symptoms, Mayor Eric Garcetti said Wednesday.

“We did that in just 40 days,” Garcetti told reporters at a news conference. “Those with symptoms will, of course, have the first priority, but we have the capacity, I believe, to move forward with that starting tonight.”

Widespread testing is essential because many people are believed to be spreading the virus asymptomatically, the mayor said.

The expanded testing -- which covers all of Los Angeles County, the nation's most populous county with more than 10 million residents -- is an important step in the right direction, he added, and urged residents not to wait to get tested if they think they have the virus or have come into contact with someone exhibiting symptoms.

“You can’t put a price on the peace of mind knowing that you can’t infect somebody around you," he said.

Besides the city of Los Angeles, the county covers more than 90 other communities and unincorporated areas.

Previously, testing was available only to those with symptoms, essential workers and those living in places such as nursing homes, The Los Angeles Times reported.

Testing will be available by appointment only at multiple sites around Los Angeles County.

Coronavirus deaths in the county have doubled in the last week, with health officials reporting the largest single-day spike Wednesday, according to The Times.

A lack of widespread testing capacity across the U.S. has hampered many local efforts to ease stay-at-home orders and reopen the economy, reports have said.