Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Los Angeles
Published

Los Angeles cannabis dispensaries sell illegal mushrooms: report

The persistence of psilocybin mushroom sales have been met with pushback from police

Patrick Hauf
By Patrick Hauf | Fox News
close
US officials expect influx of drugs in absence of Title 42 Video

US officials expect influx of drugs in absence of Title 42

Christina Coleman reports on the ongoing fentanyl crisis, which officials expect to be exacerbated by the end of Title 42 at the southern border.

Several cannabis dispensaries in Los Angeles sell illegal "magic mushrooms" as the California state legislature debates whether to decriminalize the psychedelic drug, according to a report.

While cannabis is sold legally at dispensaries across the state of California, psilocybin mushrooms remain illegal, yet are sold in some Los Angeles stores, according to the Los Angeles Times. The report details two dispensaries in the city that display "magic mushrooms" products for sale, which one employee said "sell quickly."

WASHINGTON STATE SCRAMBLES TO PASS DRUG POSSESSION LAW BEFORE DECRIMINALIZATION DEADLINE

Magic mushrooms

Several cannabis dispensaries in Los Angeles sell illegal "magic mushrooms" as the California state legislature debates whether to decriminalize the psychedelic drug, according to a report. (iStock)

A bill introduced in the California Senate would decriminalize psilocybin mushrooms and other psychedelic substances.

The persistence of illegal sales of "magic mushrooms" from cannabis dispensaries has been met with pushback from police. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department served "about 50 search warrants" at dispensaries selling psilocybin mushrooms products in the past six months, according to the report.

CASES OF MARIJUANA LACED WITH FENTANYL INCREASING, SAYS WASHINGTON DOCTOR

A bill introduced in the California Senate would decriminalize psilocybin mushrooms and other psychedelic substances. (iStock)

Lt. Jay Moss of the department’s narcotics bureau told the Los Angeles Times that dispensaries often leave the illegal mushrooms undisplaced or strategically locate them. Once they get busted, he said, the operation simply moves.

"We investigate and serve search warrants at these illegal dispensaries in attempts to shut them down," he said. "The analogy is kind of like whack-a-mole: you shut them down and they reopen in another location."

STUDY LINKS CANNABIS ABUSE TO SCHIZOPHRENIA IN YOUNG MEN

Two officers standing with a police dog bitting a pretend suspect through the driver's window of a police car

The persistence of illegal sales of "magic mushrooms" from legal dispensaries has been met with pushback from police.  (Panama City Beach Police)

Three cities in California decriminalized psilocybin mushrooms in recent years: Oakland, Santa Cruz, and San Francisco. Oregon and Colorado are the only states to decriminalize the drug.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Advocates for psilocybin mushrooms legalization claim the drugs can help treat mental illness. 

Patrick Hauf is a politics writer for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics