Longtime Trump loyalist flips on GOP's 'big, beautiful bill'

Trump-loyalist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., dropped a bombshell this week, revealing that she had not read the One Big Beautiful Bill Act in its entirety and no longer supports it.

Greene joins the growing list of President Donald Trump's staunchest House GOP allies who have come out in opposition of the bill they voted for two weeks ago.

Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., another loyal MAGA member, said Elon Musk was "right to call out House Leadership" this week.

"I wish I had a nickel for every time the @freedomcaucus sounded the alarm and nobody listened, only to find out the hard way we were right all along. We expect MASSIVE improvements from the Senate before it gets back to the House," Perry said, referring to the bill he voted for.

The One Big Beautiful Bill Act passed by one vote in the House after weeks of overnight committee debates and last-minute huddles in House Speaker Mike Johnson's office. Coined by Trump himself, he has championed the legislation to fulfill his key campaign promises, including border security, American energy production and tax cuts.

The One Big Beautiful Bill Act is under consideration by both a Republican-led White House and Congress. But it's faced hiccups in the Senate this week as Republicans have indicated they do not support the bill in its current form.

Leading the charge against Trump's champion legislation is Musk, who has been a fixture of the second Trump administration through his leadership of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Musk was a "special government employee" until his leadership timeline expired last week.

And Musk's newfound freedom from the executive branch seems to have inspired him to speak out about Trump's bill.

"I’m sorry, but I just can’t stand it anymore. This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination. Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it," Musk revealed on Tuesday.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt dismissed a question from Fox News' Peter Doocy this week about how angry Trump would be at Musk for undermining his legislation.

"Look, the president already knows where Elon Musk stood on this bill. It doesn’t change the president’s opinion. This is one big, beautiful bill, and he’s sticking to it," Leavitt said.

Much of the discontent over the bill is rooted in Republicans' reluctance to increase the United States' national debt. The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) on Wednesday reported that the One Big Beautiful Bill Act will cut taxes by $3.7 trillion while raising deficits by $2.4 trillion over a decade.

Meanwhile, the national debt rose to $36,215,207,426,690.65 as of June 4, according to the latest numbers published by the Treasury Department. That is up about $806 million from the figure reported the previous day.

However, Greene's newfound issue with the bill has to do with its 10-year restriction on states regulating artificial intelligence (AI).

The provision reads, in part: "Except as provided in paragraph (2), no State or political subdivision thereof may enforce, during the 10-year period beginning on the date of the enactment of this Act, any law or regulation of that State or a political subdivision thereof limiting, restricting, or otherwise regulating artificial intelligence models, artificial intelligence systems, or automated decision systems entered into interstate commerce."

Greene, who voted in favor of the bill two weeks ago, said on X: "Full transparency, I did not know about this section on pages 278-279 of the OBBB that strips states of the right to make laws or regulate AI for 10 years. I am adamantly OPPOSED to this, and it is a violation of state rights and I would have voted NO if I had known this was in there."

Not only does she regret her vote, but Greene is urging the Senate to remove the provision, or she won't vote for the bill when it returns to the House.

"We have no idea what AI will be capable of in the next 10 years, and giving it free rein and tying states' hands is potentially dangerous. This needs to be stripped out in the Senate. When the OBBB comes back to the House for approval after Senate changes, I will not vote for it with this in it," Greene said.

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House and Greene for comment.

Fox News Digital's Alex Nitzberg contributed to this report.