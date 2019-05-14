'It's sickening': Liz Cheney slams Democratic leaders for defense of Tlaib's Holocaust remark

Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming sounded off Tuesday on her Democratic colleagues in Congress, accusing them of being anti-Semitic by not condemning comments by Democratic Reps. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib.

“We have a situation today where those of us who are elected officials and particularly elected officials in the House of Representative where this anti-Semitism is rising within our body have an obligation to stand up and to stop it,” Cheney said on “Fox & Friends.”

She also took House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer to task over their recent demand for an apology from Republicans and President Trump for allegedly twisting Tlaib’s words to create controversy.

“I’m sorry that there are so many anti-Semitic members of the House Democratic caucus,” Cheney said on “Fox & Friends.” “We went yesterday from a situation where the Democratic leadership in the House had sort of been enabling this anti-Semitism by their silence. Yesterday was different.”

RASHIDA TLAIB SLAMMED BY HOUSE GOP OVER COMMENTS ON HOLOCAUST, PALESTINIANS

On Monday, Omar accused Cheney of “deep seated hate and Islamophobia” after Cheney condemned Tlaib’s comments on Israel and the Holocaust.

Cheney slammed Tlaib, the first Palestinian-American woman to be elected to Congress, for making allegedly false remarks critical of Israel.

“Here’s @RepRashida direct quote, ‘There’s a calming feeling I always tell folks when I think of the Holocaust.’ And her ‘history’ of what happened after is a fantasy based on lies spread to delegitimize the state of Israel,” Cheney tweeted.

Omar responded, “Give it up, we all know you never met a Muslim you didn’t want to vilify!,” Omar said. “Your deep seeded hate and Islamophobia might be a tool to rally your base, but won’t get rid your colleagues. You just have to deal.”

Instead of calling out their colleagues as Republicans demanded, the House Democratic leadership defended Omar and Tlaib.

"If you read Rep. Tlaib’s comments, it is clear that President Trump and Congressional Republicans are taking them out of context," Hoyer told The Hill. "They must stop, and they owe her an apology."

Pelosi also weighed in and called for Trump and Tlaib’s critics to apologize.

"Republicans’ desperate attempts to smear @RepRashida & misrepresent her comments are outrageous," Pelosi tweeted. "President @realDonaldTrump & House GOP should apologize to Rep. Tlaib & the American people for their gross misrepresentations."

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

That didn’t sit well with Cheney who told Fox News, “There is just no context in which it is okay to say that a calming feeling comes over you when you think about the Holocaust. It’s sickening.”