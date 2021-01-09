Expand / Collapse search
LIVE UPDATES: Trump permanently banned from Twitter

The president was banned days after the pro-Trump riot at the U.S. Capitol

Graham: Second Trump impeachment will further divide AmericaVideo

Senate Judiciary Committee chairman joins 'Hannity' with reaction to expected introduction of articles of impeachment

Twitter announced the permanent suspension of President Trump’s account Friday, following months of flagging his tweets with warnings -- and days after the company said he violated its policies.

Fast Facts

    • Trump's account was blocked over tweets he posted in relation to Wednesday's Trump rally that led to the riot at the Capitol 
    • His account was first suspended temporarily following the deadly riot 

The platform locked Trump out of his account for the first time this week. The social media company deemed a number of tweets connected to the violent riot at the Capitol on Wednesday as inflammatory.

"After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them — specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence," the company wrote in a blog post.

