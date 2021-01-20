Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

LIVE UPDATES: Rand Paul says Trump impeachment would 'destroy' Republican Party

Trump is now out of office, making the idea of removing him moot, but opponents are eager to disqualify him from any future run

Impeaching President Trump would be a 'huge mistake' for the Republican Party: Sen. Rand PaulVideo

Impeaching President Trump would be a 'huge mistake' for the Republican Party: Sen. Rand Paul

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., discusses impeachment efforts, reflects on Trump’s legacy on ‘America’s Newsroom.’

Sen. Rand Paul said Wednesday he fears Republicans will "destroy the party" if they support former President Trump's conviction during his Senate impeachment trial.

Fast Facts

    • Then-President Trump was impeached by the House of Representatives on Jan. 13 for  "incitement of insurrection" 232-197 - with 10 Republicans voting along with Democrats to imepeach
    • An impeachment trial of a former president is unprecedented in American democracy 

"I think it is a hugely partisan exercise on the part of the Democrats, Paul told Fox News' "America's Newsroom. "But for Republicans who go along with it, I think they will destroy our party. Donald Trump isn’t everything in the party but he did bring a lot of people to the party." 

Trump was impeached by the House of Representatives for the second time in his presidency on Jan. 13 on an article of "incitement of insurrection" at the U.S. Capitol.

Trump is now out of office, making the idea of removing him moot, but opponents are eager to disqualify him from any future run for office.

