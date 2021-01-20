LIVE UPDATES: Rand Paul says Trump impeachment would 'destroy' Republican Party

Sen. Rand Paul said Wednesday he fears Republicans will "destroy the party" if they support former President Trump's conviction during his Senate impeachment trial.

Fast Facts Then-President Trump was impeached by the House of Representatives on Jan. 13 for "incitement of insurrection" 232-197 - with 10 Republicans voting along with Democrats to imepeach



An impeachment trial of a former president is unprecedented in American democracy

"I think it is a hugely partisan exercise on the part of the Democrats, Paul told Fox News' "America's Newsroom. "But for Republicans who go along with it, I think they will destroy our party. Donald Trump isn’t everything in the party but he did bring a lot of people to the party."

Trump was impeached by the House of Representatives for the second time in his presidency on Jan. 13 on an article of "incitement of insurrection" at the U.S. Capitol.

Trump is now out of office, making the idea of removing him moot, but opponents are eager to disqualify him from any future run for office.

Follow below for the latest updates on Trump's impeachment. Mobile users click here.