Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Live Coverage
Published

Live Updates: Trump won't testify at impeachment trial

The Senate impeachment trial will begin on Feb. 9. 

Fox News
close
Trump team rebuffs bid to have ex-president testify at Senate trialVideo

Trump team rebuffs bid to have ex-president testify at Senate trial

Former Trump impeachment attorney Alan Dershowitz joins 'The Ingraham Angle' with reaction and analysis

Former President Trump will not testify in his Senate impeachment trial, Fox News has learned. 

"The president will not testify in an unconstitutional proceeding," Trump senior adviser Jason Miller told Fox News Thursday. 

FAST FACTS

    • The House voted Jan. 13 to impeach Trump 232 to 197, with 10 Republicans joining all Democrats
    • The Senate impeachment trial will begin on Feb. 9. 

The former president's legal team fired back at impeachment manager Jamie Raskin's request Thursday for Trump to testify as part of the Senate impeachment trial, calling it a "public relations stunt" and saying they "cannot prove" the allegations against him.

The comments come after House impeachment managers requested that Trump provide testimony under oath either before or during the Senate impeachment trial about "his conduct" on Jan. 6.

Follow below for more updates on Trump's impeachment. Mobile users click here

2020 Presidential Election