Live Updates: Trump won't testify at impeachment trial

Former President Trump will not testify in his Senate impeachment trial, Fox News has learned.

"The president will not testify in an unconstitutional proceeding," Trump senior adviser Jason Miller told Fox News Thursday.

FAST FACTS The House voted Jan. 13 to impeach Trump 232 to 197, with 10 Republicans joining all Democrats



The Senate impeachment trial will begin on Feb. 9.

The former president's legal team fired back at impeachment manager Jamie Raskin's request Thursday for Trump to testify as part of the Senate impeachment trial, calling it a "public relations stunt" and saying they "cannot prove" the allegations against him.

The comments come after House impeachment managers requested that Trump provide testimony under oath either before or during the Senate impeachment trial about "his conduct" on Jan. 6.

