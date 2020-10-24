Live updates: Trump, Biden campaigns move into final stretch after debate
The candidates have a little more than a week to sway voters amid record early turnout
Following a slightly more subdued final presidential debate in Nashville, Tenn., on Thursday evening, President Trump traveled to Florida on Friday to rally support in the crucial swing state.
Democratic nominee Joe Biden, meanwhile, spent the day in his home state of Delaware giving a policy speech on his plan for combatting the coronavirus, while his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris spoke in Georgia. Vice President Mike Pence held a rally in Pennsylvania.
