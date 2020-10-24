Expand / Collapse search
2020 Presidential Election
Live updates: Trump, Biden campaigns move into final stretch after debate

The candidates have a little more than a week to sway voters amid record early turnout

Trump campaigns in Florida as COVID-19 cases rise in Sunshine StateVideo

Trump campaigns in Florida as COVID-19 cases rise in Sunshine State

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla. weighs in on home state's response to pandemic on 'Fox News @ Night'

Following a slightly more subdued final presidential debate in Nashville, Tenn., on Thursday evening, President Trump traveled to Florida on Friday to rally support in the crucial swing state. 

Democratic nominee Joe Biden, meanwhile, spent the day in his home state of Delaware giving a policy speech on his plan for combatting the coronavirus, while his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris spoke in Georgia. Vice President Mike Pence held a rally in Pennsylvania

