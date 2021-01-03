Expand / Collapse search
Live Updates: Pelosi seeks House speaker reelection with slim Democratic majority

Follow for the latest updates on the House speaker election for the 117th Congress

The House of Representatives is in the middle of a roll call vote to decide who will be the Speaker of the House for the newly convened 117th Congress.

Members are filing into the chamber in groups and verbally announcing their vote. Results are expected after 5 p.m. ET.

Earlier, 427 members announced themselves as present -- 220 Democrats and 207 Republicans. Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., needs a majority, or 214 votes, to return as speaker, meaning that she can afford to lose just six Democratic votes.

 Follow for the latest updates on the House speaker election. Mobile users click here.

