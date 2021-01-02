Expand / Collapse search
POLITICS
Published

Live Updates: More than 3 million Georgians cast votes ahead of Senate runoffs

Sen. David Perdue is quarantining

Fox News
One-on-one with David Perdue ahead of next week's Georgia Senate runoffs on 'America's News HQ'

The Georgia Senate runoff elections, which will determine whether Republicans or Democrats get control of the upper chamber of Congress, are only three days away.

More than 3 million Georgians have already cast ballots as the state's early voting ended Friday; more than 2 million people voted early in person and nearly 930,000 people voted early by mail. 

Republican Sen. David Perdue, who is facing reelection, is off the campaign trail Saturday and quarantining after being in close contact with a campaign staffer who tested positive for COVID-19.

Follow below for updates on the Georgia Senate runoffs. Mobile users click here. 

