LIVE UPDATES: Georgia's Senate runoffs draw more than 700K early votes so far

Through Tuesday, 715,048 Georgians voted ahead of the state's two U.S. Senate runoffs, set for Jan. 5

Georgians have early-voted in unusually high numbers this runoff season, with nearly 356,000 casting their ballots in the first two days of in-person voting. 

That’s 12% lower than at this point in the general election. Two days into early voting in the general election, 816,242 had voted, according to data from the Georgia secretary of state. 

FAST FACTS

    • 1,576,418 Georgians have applied to vote by mail in the runoff so far
    • The incumbent Republicans hoping to win new terms are U.S. Sens. David Perdue (facing Jon Ossoff) and Kelly Loeffler (facing Raphael Warnock).

With nearly three weeks left until Election Day, voter turnout was already 38% of the total turnout in the last Senate runoff in 2008. 

