Published
Last Update 20 mins ago

Live Updates: Outside groups converge on Georgia as early voting kicks off for Senate runoff elections

Fox News
Early voting begins in pivotal Georgia Senate runoff elections

Early voting begins in pivotal Georgia Senate runoff elections

Fox News correspondent Jonathan Serrie joins 'Outnumbered Overtime' with the latest from Atlanta

Early voting for the Georgia Senate runoff elections started Monday as outside groups are converging on the state to stump for the four candidates and boost base turnout with Senate control on the line. 

One of the outside groups stepping into the runoffs is the Keep America America Action Fund super PAC, which supported President Trump in the presidential election. It is starting a bus tour on Monday through Georgia in support of incumbent Republican Georgia Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler. The tour will make 23 stops in six days and post 48 billboards in the state. 

FAST FACTS

    • The race between Perdue and Ossoff is one of two closely watched Georgia races on Jan. 5 that will determine the balance of power in the Senate. 
    • If both Democratic candidates win, it will split the chamber evenly

Meanwhile, NextGen America, the progressive group founded by billionaire Democratic booster and former presidential candidate Tom Steyer, is pushing a remote phone banking effort in support of Democrat challengers Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock. 

