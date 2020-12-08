Live Updates: RNC files Georgia lawsuit ahead of Senate runoffs

The Republican National Committee filed a lawsuit Tuesday to ensure Georgia election law is “properly followed” ahead of the Jan. 5 Senate runoff elections, demanding access for GOP poll watchers and more restrictions around the use of ballot drop boxes.

The RNC lawsuit, first obtained by Fox News, seeks enforcement of “two vital facets of the Georgia Election Code governing the rights of duly appointed poll watchers and statutory safeguards attending the use of ballot ‘drop boxes’ as a method of absentee voting.”

FAST FACTS Control of the Senate will hinge on whether Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., will beat 33-year-old Democratic media executive Jon Ossoff and whether Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., will defeat Raphael Warnock.



If both Democratic candidates win, it will split the chamber evenly If both Democratic candidates win, it will split the chamber evenly

The RNC argued that during the Nov. 3 general election and the subsequent recounts in Georgia, “the legal right of political party committees to appoint poll watchers to observe the process was abridged in numerous polling and tabulation locations" across the state.

“Upon information and belief, the same or substantially similar unlawful practices will resume in connection with the imminent January 5, 2021 runoff election,” the RNC’s lawsuit claims.

Follow below for more updates on the Georgia Senate race. Mobile users click here.