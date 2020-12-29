Live Updates: Georgia Gov. Kemp continues to ensure ballot security ahead of Senate runoffs

Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp doubled down on his pledge to ensure ballot security ahead of the Jan. 5 Senate runoffs, addressing concerns among GOP strategists that President Trump's voter fraud claims could hamper Republican turnout in the critical state.

"I certainly believe there will be transparency in the runoff election, a lot of people that have volunteered," Kemp said. "With the focus we've had on Georgia, that's absolutely going to be the case."

Title Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler are aiming to hold off Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock



More than 2.3 million people have already voted in the state

The Republican governor has come under recent attack by Trump for resisting GOP calls to consider measures to overturn the state’s 2020 presidential election results.

Kemp said he was "glad" officials found no proof of widespread voter fraud and hopes "that what came out today will give people confidence in the process because they've got to get out and vote and quit being distracted by all these things.

"We literally have to save the country, and win these two Senate races," he said.

