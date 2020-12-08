Live Updates: Georgia Sec. of State recertifies state's presidential election results

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger recertified his state's presidential election results on Monday, following a second recount that once again upheld President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the state.

Raffensperger, a Republican and a supporter of President Trump, also pushed back against a barrage of criticism from the president, telling reporters that “disinformation regarding election administration should be condemned and rejected. Integrity matters. Truth matters.”

"Today is an important day for election integrity in Georgia and across the country," the secretary of state said in a statement. "Georgians can now move forward knowing that their votes, and only their legal votes, were counted accurately, fairly, and reliably."

FAST FACTS Raffensperger accused President Trump of throwing him "under the bus" in a column published last month.



Georgia has counted the presidential vote three times – the initial count from the Nov. 3 election, an ensuing full election recount and audit mandated by Raffensperger, and a machine recount requested by the Trump campaign.

