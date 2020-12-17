LIVE UPDATES: Biden adviser’s brother lobbying for drugmaker under federal probe

The brother of an incoming adviser to President-elect Joe Biden is currently lobbying for a drugmaker that is under federal investigation for allegedly inflating its role in Operation Warp Speed.

Jeff Ricchetti was hired by Vaxart to lobby on "legislative and regulatory policies regarding oral vaccine development and funding." Steve Ricchetti, his brother, was named last month as incoming White House senior counselor to President-elect Biden.

Fast Fact Biden picks Deb Haaland for Interior, AOC praises the 'progressive' move Biden picks Michael Regan to head Environmental Protection Agency

An October 14 SEC filing shows that Vaxart was served with a grand jury subpoena from the U.S. District Court from the Northern District of California.

Biden’s transition team also announced on Thursday that Rep. Cedric Richmond, D-La., has tested positive for coronavirus. Richmond will serve as a senior adviser to Biden in the White House Office of Public Engagement.

