LIVE UPDATES: AOC links Democrats winning Georgia runoffs to $15 minimum wage, expanded health care

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Thursday urged Democrats to vote in the Senate runoffs in Georgia, telling them if they turn out in the state on Jan. 5 they can help advance objectives such as a $15 minimum wage and expanded health care.

Republican Sen. David Perdue will face off against Democrat Jon Ossoff and Sen. Kelly Loeffler is challenged by Democrat Rev. Raphael Warnock in the Jan. 5 runoffs.

“If we win these races in Georgia, we’ll be able to get people Covid relief without the funny business,” Ocasio-Cortez said on Instagram Live. "If we win in Georgia, we can help transition this country to a $15 minimum wage; we can make sure that we expand people's access to health care."

