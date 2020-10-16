Live Updates: Amy Coney Barrett's Senate confirmation hearing

Judge Amy Coney Barrett faced her third day of Supreme Court confirmation hearings on Thursday.

The final day of testimony began with two hours of partisan conflict before anyone even took the stand, but by the end of the day, the top-ranking Republican and Democratic members of the Senate Judiciary Committee embraced in friendship.

Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., never let their deeply held political convictions get the better of them or their relationship, even after long days marked by distrust between Democrats and Republicans.

