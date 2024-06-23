Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Lindsey Graham

GOP senator says Biden better 'pray' for presidential immunity over border policies

'Joe Biden better hope and pray,' Sen. Graham said

By Emma Colton Fox News
Published
close
Biden ‘poured gasoline’ on the border fire: Lindsey Graham Video

Biden ‘poured gasoline’ on the border fire: Lindsey Graham

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., joins ‘Fox News Sunday’ to discuss whether the Supreme Court should have a stronger ethics code, President Biden’s border executive action and ‘slow-walking’ weapons to Israel.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham said President Biden should "pray" for presidential immunity over his border policies that Graham said have opened the doors to violent illegal immigrants to carry out rapes and murders against Americans. 

"Joe Biden better hope and pray there's presidential immunity, because when he allowed the killer of Laken Riley to be released on parole because [of] lack of capacity, I think he's subject not only to lawsuit, but criminal prosecution – if there's not presidential immunity," Graham said on "Fox News Sunday."

Graham's comment came amid discussion about the Democratic Party's increased criticism of the Supreme Court, including Biden saying earlier this month that the "Supreme Court has never been as out of kilter as it is today," and the Senate possibly enforcing an ethics code on SCOTUS. 

The Republican senator argued that Democrats are attacking the high court to protect Biden's record in office, including immigration policies that have led to more than 7 million illegal immigrants crossing the border. 

ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT SUSPECT IN LAKEN RILEY'S MURDER INDICTED, ACCUSED OF 'PEEPING' ON UGA STAFF MEMBER

Graham and Shannon Bream interview outside

Sen. Lindsey Graham speaks with Fox News' Shannon Bream  (Fox News)

"The border is beyond broken. You have wars in Ukraine. You have the Mideast on fire. When it comes to enforcing the law, Joe Biden has been beyond reckless. He's taken a parole statute that's limited in nature and has given a million people parole," Graham said. 

BIDEN UNDER FIRE FOR WITHHOLDING WEAPONS FOR GAZA OFFENSIVE: 'THIS IS A NIGHTMARE' FOR ISRAEL

Laken Riley smiles wearing a brown top

Laken Riley poses for a photo posted to Facebook. Riley, a nursing student, was found dead near a lake on the University of Georgia campus on Feb. 22. An illegal immigrant has been charged with her murder. (Laken Riley/Facebook)

Graham cited the murder of Laken Riley, a 22-year-old nursing student who was discovered beaten to death in February after going for a run on the University of Georgia campus. The Augusta University student crossed paths with illegal immigrant Jose Antonio Ibarra, according to authorities, and died from blunt force trauma to the head. 

LAKEN RILEY'S MOTHER SPEAKS OUT ABOUT 'AVOIDABLE TRAGEDY' AFTER DAUGHTER'S FUNERAL

Joe Biden talking at podium, making a fist

President Biden speaks at Abbotts Creek Community Center during an event to promote his economic agenda in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Jan. 18, 2024. (Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)

"Laken Riley's murderer was paroled because they had lack of capacity in El Paso. They let him out under the parole statute because they were full. There's nothing in the statute that says you can go cause you're full. And he killed this lady. On and on and on. All of these women who've been raped and murdered have one thing in common. The people that killed them, raped them and murdered them were in our custody and let go, I think, illegally," he continued before suggesting Biden could face prosecution over his border policies. 

CELEBS SHOWER BIDEN WITH CAMPAIGN CASH, BUT COULD UNDERCUT 'SCRANTON JOE' IMAGE

trump and jack smith

Donald Trump and Jack Smith (Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Presidential immunity has become a hot topic this election cycle, as former President Trump faces a bevy of court cases ahead of the 2024 election. The Supreme Court is expected to issue an opinion regarding whether Trump is immune from prosecution in Special Counsel Jack Smith’s election interference case, which is currently postponed indefinitely. 

More from Politics