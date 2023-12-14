Lesley Wolf, prosecutor accused of working to 'limit' questions about 'big guy' in Hunter probe, out at DOJ

The assistant U.S. attorney who was accused of limiting questions related to President Biden during the federal investigation into Hunter Biden is no longer employed by the Justice Department, Fox News has learned.

Lesley Wolf, who served as an assistant U.S. attorney in the U.S. Attorney's Office in Delaware, is no longer with the DOJ, according to a source familiar with the situation.

The source said Wolf had longstanding plans to leave the Department of Justice and did so weeks ago.

Wolf, who IRS whistleblowers claimed slow-walked the Hunter Biden investigation, is expected to be deposed at the House Judiciary Committee on Thursday morning.

Specifically, IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley alleged that Wolf worked to "limit" questioning related to President Biden and apparent references to Biden as "dad" or "the big guy."

