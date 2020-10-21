Lesley Stahl in Trump interview 'came across more like an opinion journalist than a real reporter': Meadows

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows on Wednesday said CBS News "60 Minutes" anchor Lesley Stahl came across as an "opinion journalist' rather than a "real reporter."

His comments come after President Trump, who sat down for an interview with Stahl on Tuesday at the White House, called the interview "fake and biased" in a tweet, and threatened to release an early clip before "60 Minutes" airs the interview.

"He didn't walk out. ... He spent over 45 minutes with Lesley Stahl," Meadows told FOX Business' "Mornings with Maria" in response to reports that the president had stormed out of the meeting. "Listen, when you have a '60 Minutes' reporter, they should be reporter, not opinion journalist. She came across more like an opinion journalist than a real reporter."

He continued: "Journalism should have standards, and we need to get to the bottom of it, so I think the American people will be able to see it."

TRUMP RIPS STEVE SCULLY 'HACK' CLAIM FOLLOWING CANCELED DEBATE: 'HIS BOSSES ARE FURIOUS AT HIM!'

Meadows said there appears to be a "high probability" Trump will release a clip of the interview early, as he tweeted.

A CBS News spokesperson told Fox News that Trump cut the interview short, and a scheduled joint "walk and talk" with himself and Vice President Mike Pence was reportedly scrapped.

The CBS News spokesperson said the White House had agreed to tape the interview for archival purposes only.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Earlier, Trump called out the "60 Minutes" correspondent for not wearing a mask at the White House, sharing a video of a maskless Stahl speaking with two staffers, both of whom were wearing masks.

The CBS News spokesperson said the photo of Stahl without a mask was taken immediately after the interview, and that she had been wearing a mask in the time before the interview.

Fox News' Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.