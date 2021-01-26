Left-leaning groups pressure companies not to hire ex-Trump officials

A left-leaning advocacy group launched a campaign Tuesday which calls for major corporations to pledge not to hire former senior Trump administration officials who helped to implement what it described as "cruel and anti-democratic policies."

Dubbed the "Campaign against Corporate Complicity," the initiative is a collaboration between the public interest groups American Oversight and Accountable.us. The campaign will keep a rolling list of former Trump administration officials and track their career moves following their exits from the White House.

The campaign’s website features a section entitled "The Trump administration’s greatest transgressions," including the alleged complicity of officials in inciting the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, the administration’s controversial family separation policy at the border, and its "failed" response to the coronavirus pandemic. In an open letter, the groups called on American CEOs to shun senior officials as they enter the private sector.

"We call on you to make it clear that you will not hire for employment, contract for consulting, or seat on your boards any senior-level official from the Trump administration that has participated in undermining our democracy, endorsing violent extremism, or tearing families apart," the groups said in a letter to America’s CEOs. "Senior officials who did so must not be allowed to cash in on the devastation they’ve wrought through high-paying speaking fees, consultancies, book deals, or jobs in the boardrooms and corner offices of our nation's businesses."

The groups said their campaign will focus on media organizations, publishing houses and speaking firms, among other potential employers. Trump administration officials included on the groups’ watch list include former White House senior adviser Stephen Miller, former Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, former acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf and former senior counselor Kellyanne Conway, according to Bloomberg, which first reported on the campaign.

The groups self-identify as "nonpartisan government watchdogs." However, they do not disclose their funding and have staff overlaps with Democratic groups.

"As senior Trump administration officials seek refuge in corporate America, companies should fully vet applicants for their participation in cruel and anti-democratic policies," the campaign’s website says. "There are simply some lines that cannot be crossed."