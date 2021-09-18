Lee Zeldin in 'complete remission' following leukemia treatment

Rep. Lee. Zeldin, R-N.Y., announced Saturday he is in "complete remission" after receiving treatment from being diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) last November.

"Through early detection, last November, I was diagnosed with early stage chronic myeloid leukemia. I then began treatment with an immediately positive response and no side effects," Zeldin said in a statement. "Over the last 9 months, I have achieved complete remission, am expected to live a normal life, and my doctor says I currently have no evidence of this disease in my system. My health is phenomenal and I continue to operate at 110%."

"At no point have I slowed down at all and my lowest gear is always ALL IN," Zeldin added. "I have and will continue to execute all my duties in Congress and represent my constituents in NY-1 at the highest level. I have also not missed any Army Reserve Duty as a result of this diagnosis."

According to Zeldin’s Hematologist Jeffrey Vacirca, MD, FACP of New York Cancer & Blood Specialists, the congressman "began targeted therapy, to which he immediately responded extraordinarily well and has achieved complete remission." Vacirca also noted that Zeldin is "incredibly healthy" and "is expected to enjoy a normal life and has no evidence of disease."

In his statement on the matter, Zeldin also offered appreciation for those in the medical field who assisted with his treatment.

"I’m grateful for all of the men and women in the medical field who have not only treated me these past several months, but who pour their heart and soul into treating so many others in need of their expertise, energy, and passion," Zeldin said. "The medical field in our country is filled with the very best of society."