Leahy says he'll support Biden if he runs in 2024: 'That's going to be his decision'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Patrick Leahy, the most senior member of the U.S. Senate, said that he will support President Biden if he chooses to run for re-election, but that it is "his decision."

Leahy, who is retiring from politics when his term ends next year, is good friends with Biden and has worked with the president extensively in the past.

When asked by Politico whether he wants Biden to run again, Leahy, 82, replied, "That’s going to be his decision. If he does, I’ll support him."

VERMONT SEN. LEAHY WILL UNDERGO SURGERY AFTER HE BREAKS HIP DURING FALL

Leahy talked glowingly of Biden's involvement "behind the scenes," getting policy done since winning the Oval Office.

"He understands the government. He understands what's possible. He understands what's impossible," Leahy said of Biden. "And he understands when to give credit to others — which he does, even though he might be the one who actually pulls the strings."

Biden is facing a difficult decision in choosing to run in the 2024 election or not. Poll results from battleground states have fluctuated wildly over the last months.

An Emerson College poll released Thursday shows former President Trump leading President Biden by five percentage points among Pennsylvania voters in a hypothetical 2024 presidential election matchup.

VERMONT SENATOR PATRICK LEAHY UNDERWENT SECOND SURGERY FOR BROKEN HIP

According to the poll, 47% of likely voters said they would support Trump while 42% said they would support Biden. Additionally, 3% said they were undecided while 8% said they would support someone else.

Biden narrowly defeated Trump in the Keystone State during the 2020 presidential election, with less than 100,000 votes separating the two. In 2016, Trump edged out then-Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton by a similar margin.

Fox News' Brandon Gillespie contributed to this report.