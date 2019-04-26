Larry Kudlow: GDP jump shows the Trump economy is at the beginning of a prosperity cycle

In response to the news that the U.S. economy rose 3.2 percent in the first quarter of 2019, White House National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow said that this "prosperity cycle" will continue if President Trump's policies stay in place.

Calling the advance in gross domestic product a "blow-out number," Kudlow told "America's Newsroom" Friday that it serves as concrete proof Trump's measures to grow the economy have been successful.

"I'll just say, Trump's policies to rebuild the economy, lower taxes, regulations, opening energy, trade reform. Look, this stuff is working," he said.

"It tells me, among other things, that the prosperity cycle we have entered into is continuing, it is strong. It has legs and momentum and frankly it is going to go on for quite some time," he continued. "This is the new Trump economy. Some people don't like that or they don't agree with that. I respect the differences but I'll tell you it's working."

Kudlow added that Trump has "ended the war" on business and success, and is rallying for the small business owners of America.

"The president is rebuilding incentives, he is rebuilding confidence, he the rebuilding optimism," he said. "He is basically saying you should keep more of what you earn. He is basically saying to small businesses we'll cut the paperwork back and make it easier for you to start a business and prosper."

Kudlow said the Trump administration is also working with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democratic leaders to implement bipartisan deals to ensure the continuation of the GDP's success.

"If the policies and the principles remain in place -- and I believe they will -- then I believe this new prosperity expansion cycle is going to go on for a whole bunch of more years," he said.