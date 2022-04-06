LA County votes to suspend official travel to Florida, Texas over parental rights, transgender laws

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors (BOS) on Tuesday approved a motion suspending official travel to Florida and Texas over the southern states' legislation regarding parental rights and transgender minors.

Critics have depicted recent orders from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Florida Gov. Don DeSantis as harmful to LGBTQ inclusiveness and safety.

The LA County BOS responded to the legislation by voting to "suspend all travel to the States of Texas and Florida for the conduct of County business unless the Chief Executive Officer determines that the failure to authorize such travel would seriously harm the County’s interests."

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in February directed the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) to investigate reported instances of children being subjected to gender-transitioning procedures that he characterized as abuse.

"The deeply harmful impacts that this order will bring about cannot be overstated. Such an order flies in the face of all that we know about best practices when it comes to supporting children and young adults to discover who they are and feel secure in their sense of self," the LA County BOS said of Abbott's order.

The BOS added that the Texas order "perpetuates damaging ideas about trans and gender-nonconforming youth and seeks to punish parents who are trying to do right by their children."

"LGBTQ+ youth are overrepresented in the child welfare system in part because they experience family rejection due to their identities," the motion states. "Caregivers who support youth with affirming care should in no way be labeled as abusive. This order is discriminatory, harmful and just plain cruel."

In March, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the Parental Rights in Education bill, which bars instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity in kindergarten through third grade.

"The ‘Parental Rights in Education’ bill prohibits not only ‘instruction’ around gender identity and sexual orientation, but also ‘classroom discussion’ of these topics," the motion states. "The kind of school environment imagined in this legislation is one that is uncomfortable, unsafe, unwelcoming and toxic for all students and staff alike, particularly those who identify as LGBTQ+."

The motion continues: "If passed, it will perpetuate a culture of bullying, secrecy, shame and fear."

Ten community members weighed in on the motion in public commentary, including five individuals who expressed approval of the measure, three who opposed it and two who took a neutral or "other" stance.

"As someone who's daughter is apart of the LGBTQ+ commutity I want my daughter health to be good and not be turned away just becasue She's different from everyone else," one resident wrote. "I want her to feel safe were ever she is. I to shouldn't feel afraid to support My daughter even if she loves the same sex. Love is love no matter what. And No Mater what gender she identify as."

Another who opposed the bill wrote, "How dare you ban other states in our 50 state nation. This is government over reach because of personal feelings. Public does not want this. This is a prejudice amendment. Ruling in favor shows your true teyannical colors [sic]."

The BOS did not immediately respond to an inquiry from Fox News Digital regarding what specific areas officials will not be allowed to travel to in Florida and Texas.

