Kristi Noem awards $10K bonuses to TSA workers as trump praises ‘patriotic’ federal employees

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem on Thursday handed out bonus checks to Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents who worked during the government shutdown.

Noem was in Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport where she announced that TSA workers who worked during the 43-day shutdown would receive a $10,000 bonus.

"We will be looking at every single TSA official that helped serve during this government shutdown to do what we can to recognize that and help them financially with a bonus check to help them and their family get back on their feet," she said during a press conference.

Noem then handed out the checks to about 20 agents. Whether 100% attendance at work was required to receive the bonus wasn't made clear.

"The Democrats’ decision to shut down the government – over demands to give free health care to illegal aliens – deprived many Americans of their paychecks, including TSA officers," a White House spokesperson told Fox News Digital. "The Trump Administration is grateful to the hardworking TSA officers who continued to work, without pay, to ensure America stayed safe in spite of the Democrat Shutdown."

President Donald Trump has floated a similar gesture for air traffic controllers after criticizing those who called out sick during the shutdown.

All Air Traffic Controllers must get back to work, NOW!!! Anyone who doesn't will be substantially 'docked.'"

"For those Air Traffic Controllers who were GREAT PATRIOTS, and didn't take ANY TIME OFF for the 'Democrat Shutdown Hoax,' I will be recommending a BONUS of $10,000 per person for distinguished service to our Country," he wrote Monday on Truth Social.

In a Thursday post on X, Noem thanked DHS employees for showing up to work during the shutdown.

"Thank you to every @DHSgov team member for your dedication and resilience throughout the Democrats’ Shutdown—43 days without pay for many of you—a hardship on your families. Your continued work and dedication to protecting our homeland are a testament to your patriotism. You made America safer during the longest shutdown in American history."

"Thanks to @POTUS Trump, our government is open," she added. "Together, we will continue to deliver on our promise to the American people: securing our homeland."