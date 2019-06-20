Kirsten Gillibrand receives high praise for choosing this unique favorite 'comfort food'

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-NY, received high praise on Thursday for what many believe to be a strong choice in comfort food.

The New York Times gathered 21 Democratic candidates to answer the same 18 questions and one of the questions was what was their favorite comfort food. Their responses were wide-ranging.

Senators Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass, and Kamala Harris, D-Calif, chose chips and guacamole and fries respectively. South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg chose beef jerky. Sen Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn, chose a baked potato.

Then some of the answers get pretty unusual. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-HI, chose "vegan cupcakes" and Sen. Cory Booker, D-NJ, who is a vegan, chose vegetables. Spiritual guru Marianne Williamson said she had "no comfort food."

However, Gillibrand's choice stood out among the rest... whiskey.

The New York senator's response was widely-acclaimed and earned bipartisan support on social media.

Others knocked some of Gillibrand's competitors for their lackluster responses, including "The View" co-host Meghan McCain, who questioned if the 2020 Democrats even know "what comfort food is."