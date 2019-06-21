Kinzinger: Trump's Iran call will 'pale in comparison' to next response

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., said Friday on "The Story with Martha MacCallum" that Iran can expect the president to act differently if another incident occurs.

"Going forward if they think the president is going to do the same thing, if they shoot anything else down, I think he's going to and the pressure is going to be on him so much that there will be a response that last night will pale in comparison to," Kinzinger told guest host Ed Henry.

TRUMP CONFIRMS HE CALLED OFF RETALIATORY IRAN ATTACK '10 MINUTES BEFORE THE STRIKE'

Trump confirmed early Friday that he called off a retaliatory attack on Iran in response to the downing of a U.S. drone “10 minutes before the strike,” saying the number of expected casualties was not "proportionate" to what Tehran did.

Kinzinger, who disagreed with Trump's decision, found it interesting that Democrats were unsatisfied with the president's change of heart.

"I disagreed with the president's decision. But that said, this should be the thing that those that were claiming that president Trump was a warmonger, was going to start World War III and he can't be trusted, and John Bolton and all this kind of stuff, they should now be celebrating that he is not what they said he was, but they are not," Kinzinger said.

"While I'm being consistent and I disagree with this decision, I think the president will use military force as something like this happens again, it is amazing to see the dichotomy of things."

Asked why he disagreed with the president Kinzinger responded that the Iranians should face a "cost."

"I just think there has to be a cost to the Iranians," Kinzinger said.