Kentucky House candidate disqualified from race for filing error

A candidate for a Louisville district of the Kentucky House has been disqualified from the race for a filing error.

The judge ruled that Susan Tyler Witten's signatories did not live in House District 31 when she filed to run for office on Jan. 19, the Courier Journal reported. The legislative redistricting that changed the map took effect the next day.

Witten's opponent, Democrat Sue Foster, filed a petition to have Witten disqualified from the race.

Jefferson Circuit Judge Annie O’Connell ruled Witten's signatories, her husband and mother, were not living in the new District 31 when she filed.

Witten said she plans to appeal the ruling and that Foster "is afraid to face voters this November."

"At a time when my campaign is gaining momentum, my pathetic opponent who has hardly campaigned has resorted to a desperate attempt to deprive the voters of this district a choice in the November election," Witten said in a media release.