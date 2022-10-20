9 Kentucky counties receive $24M in funding for economic development projects

Nine eastern Kentucky counties will receive a total of $24.4 million in funding for economic development projects, Gov. Andy Beshear and U.S. Rep. Harold "Hal" Rogers said.

Funding from the Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization Program will assist 11 projects, according to a news release from the governor's office. Those projects are expected to retain or create more than 200 jobs, train 300 Kentuckians and serve more than 100,000 people through tourism, infrastructure development or training opportunities, it said.

The state's Democratic governor and Republican congressman made the announcement Wednesday.

The projects are in Clay, Elliott, Floyd, Knox, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, McCreary and Wolfe counties.

When completed, the projects will enable cold storage of bulk apples, broadcasting equipment at the Mountain Arts Studio, an emergency services center, a commercial driver’s license and diesel-mechanics training facility, RV and industrial parks, a resort bordering the Jefferson National Forest, a wastewater treatment plant and a visitors’ center.